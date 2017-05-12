UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Thyssenkrupp
* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to continue through year
* CEO says close to booking very large order in components in coming months
* Says AST performing better but still some way to go, still wants to sell but nothing to report now
* CEO says one cost-saving programme will follow the next in steel until overcapacity issue solved
* CEO says should have clarity on next steel cost-cutting programme by end of business year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources