BRIEF-Air Lease Corp signs firm order for 12 extra Airbus A321neo planes
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
May 12 Thyssenkrupp
* CFO says full-year net loss will be narrower than first-half net loss
* CFO says doesn't expect UK general election to have major impact on Tata Steel merger talks
CFO says steel job cuts will not be as high as 4,000 feared by unions
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr