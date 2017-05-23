BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million
May 23 Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :
* Co, through unit of a PRC operating entity of group entered into an investment agreement
* Entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing for a term of two years
* Pursuant to framework agreement, both parties have agreed to form strategic partnership to develop live streaming business
* Investment agreement for a cash consideration of rmb100 million
* Investment agreement with controlling shareholders and series A investors of Beijing Mijing
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.