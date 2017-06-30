June 30 Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* ‍Profit for year attributable to owners of company amounted of HK$12.4 million, up 89.4 pct​

* Revenue for year amounted to HK$195.5 million, up 1.4 pct

* Board of directors has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK0.57 cent per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: