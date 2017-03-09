UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 9 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,762 vehicles in Feb, down from 2,477 vehicles year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lGksJS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly