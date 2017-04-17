April 17 Tianjin Guifangxiang 18th street Mahua Food Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 50.1 million yuan to 55.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 50.1 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased main business income, investment gains and depreciation for plant assets

