April 18Tianjin Guifaxiang 18th Street Mahua Food Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 50.1 million yuan to 55.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (50.1 million yuan)

* Says increased investment income, increased sales revenue and increased decoration and promotion fees as main reason for the forecast

