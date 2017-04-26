April 26 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 70.1 million yuan to 94.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (82.5 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oVlbwK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)