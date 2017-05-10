BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd :
* Says its real estate development unit plans to merge with co's property unit
* Says the property unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1FoZkU
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017