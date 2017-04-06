BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 423.3 million yuan ($61.38 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 360.2 million yuan year ago
* Says it plans to buy 80 percent stake in technology firm for 1.2 billion yuan by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEGhKT; bit.ly/2nfNMrI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million