April 6 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 423.3 million yuan ($61.38 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 360.2 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to buy 80 percent stake in technology firm for 1.2 billion yuan by cash

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEGhKT; bit.ly/2nfNMrI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)