March 28 Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it received goods manufacture practice GMP certificate from Tianjin Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued to crude drug budesonide manufactured by the company for anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic use

* Valid until March 13, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o8EHrv

