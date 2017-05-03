May 3Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10

