* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
June 8 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment development firm in Hong Kong with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan ($147.15 million)
* Says it plans to boost Inner Mongolia unit's capital by 279 million yuan
* Says it plans to invest 250 million yuan to set up fund management firm with partner
* Says it, unit plan to set up material firm with registered capital of 1.35 billion yuan with partner
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.653531 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
