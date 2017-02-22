BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by a combined 532.5 million yuan ($77.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l77aBK; bit.ly/2l7aBbP
($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017