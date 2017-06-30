Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent stake in GD Solar for 664.2 million yuan ($97.97 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 416.2 million yuan in share private placement to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s98dVn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.