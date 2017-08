Aug 1(Reuters) - Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV), which will be mainly engaged in sales of solar photovoltaic modules and development of photovoltaic power station business, with WUXI AINENG POWER ENGINEERING CO LTD, in Beijing

* Says the company will hold 40 percent stake in the JV

