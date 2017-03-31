BRIEF-Novozymes CFO steps down
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd :
* Says it will use up to 6.5 million yuan to buy 20 percent stake in its Chinese medicine controlling unit, which is in charge of Bozhou industrial park construction project
* It will hold 71 percent stake in the Chinese medicine unit after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0p4bm9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation