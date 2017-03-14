March 14Tianrun Crankshaft Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 47.1 million yuan to 58.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (23.5 million yuan)

* Says increased sales volume and decreased production costs as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N1kcXA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)