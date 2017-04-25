April 25 Tianrun Crankshaft Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 112.9 million yuan to 137.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (80.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of engine crankshaft business, improved productivity and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GD9qA3

