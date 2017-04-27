April 27 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 216.0 million yuan to 270.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (180.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of integrated circuit business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sSWqtT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)