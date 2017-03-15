March 15 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 34.5 million yuan to 51.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 86.3 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales revenue due to sharply decreased price of edible fungi product

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DEKO4M

