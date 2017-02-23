UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Tianyi Summi Holdings Ltd
* Company and sun generation limited entered into a strategic cooperation agreement
* Tianyi and Sun Generation will combine and leverage their respective competitive edges in summi fresh orange juice and eat east ready-meals
* Two parties will jointly set up JV enterprise, which will be held as to 60 per cent by tianyi (summi) and 40 per cent by sun generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources