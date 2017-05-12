Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 12 Tidewater Inc:
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater - upon effectuation of prepackaged plan, tidewater expects that it will eliminate approximately $1.6 billion in principal of outstanding debt
* Tidewater - as contemplated by rsa, co, certain units expect to file chapter 11 cases in delaware by may 17, 2017 to implement prepackaged plan
* Tidewater Inc - during chapter 11 cases, Tidewater plans to reject certain sale-leaseback agreements for leased vessels currently in company's fleet
* Tidewater Inc - lenders under credit agreement, will receive $225 million of cash
* Tidewater Inc - during chapter 11 cases, tidewater plans to limit resulting rejection damages claims to approximately $131 million
* Tidewater-Considering rejection of some sale-leaseback deals, estimates that interest & operating lease expenses will be reduced by about $73 million annually
* Tidewater inc- pursuant to rsa, consenting creditors have agreed to vote in favor of prepackaged plan
* Tidewater - expects has sufficient liquidity to operate business while chapter 11 cases are pending
* Tidewater inc - lenders under credit agreement will receive new 8pct fixed rate secured notes due in 2022 in aggregate principal amount of $350 million
* Tidewater Inc - prepackaged plan has support of company's lenders holding 60pct of outstanding principal amount of loans under credit agreement
* Tidewater Inc - prepackaged plan also has support of holders of 99pct of aggregate outstanding principal amount of tidewater's senior notes
* Tidewater-Entered RSA with some of its lenders under its revolving credit agreement, dated June 21, 2013 & holders of some of co's senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
OSLO, June 19 The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group, DHT said on Monday.