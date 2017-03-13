BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln
* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million
March 14 Tidewater Inc
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater Inc - company has now received extensions of waivers until march 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
ZURICH, June 16 It is too early to say the financial system has stabilised following the financial crisis, so reform efforts should continue, Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Friday.