May 19 Tidewater Inc

* Tidewater receives approval of first day motions

* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities

* Approved motions authorize company to pay prepetition employee wages and benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business

* Approved motions also authorize co to maintain insurance programs, utilize its current cash management system in ordinary course of business

* Approved motions also authorize co to pay undisputed prepetition obligations owed to vendors & trade creditors in ordinary course of business