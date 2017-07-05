BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 TIE KINETIX NV:
* Q3 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO NEARLY € 3.8 MILLION (Q3, 2016: € 3.3 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2tKgcfc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.