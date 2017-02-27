BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
Feb 27 Tier Reit Inc:
* TIER REIT APPOINTS GREG WHYTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.