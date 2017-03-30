March 30 TIETO OYJ:

* HAS SIGNED A FOUR-YEAR DEAL WITH SWEDISH ENGINEERING AND CONSULTANCY FIRM ÅF TO MODERNIZE THE COMPANY’S IT INFRASTRUCTURE AROUND THE WORLD

* CONTRACT EXTENDS TIETO’S STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ÅF

* THE NEW DEAL GOES INTO EFFECT ON JULY 1 Source text: bit.ly/2oAZLMD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)