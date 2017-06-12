June 12 TIGENIX NV:

* TIGENIX ANNOUNCES FINAL EQUITY PAYMENT FOR CARDIAC PLATFORM ACQUISITION

* ANNOUNCES A EUR 5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT IN NEW TIGENIX SHARES TO GENETRIX IN RELATION TO CARDIAC PLATFORM ACQUISITION THAT TOOK PLACE IN JULY 2015