* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 6 Tigenix NV:
* FY revenue 26.8 million euros ($28.61 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 24.1 million euros year ago
* Profit for the year of 3.8 million euros versus loss of 35.1 million euros year ago
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 78.0 million euros on December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 14 Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.