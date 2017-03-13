BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
March 13 Tigenix Nv:
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
* Tigenix NV - all safety objectives of study have been met
* Tigenix NV - larger reduction in infarct size was found in one pre-specified subgroup associated with poor long-term prognosis
* Tigenix NV - no immune-related adverse events have been recorded at one-year follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: