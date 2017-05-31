BRIEF-22nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials of co's x-22
May 31 TIGENIX NV
* WILL SUBMIT RESPONSES TO THE CX601 MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION DAY 180 LIST OF OUTSTANDING ISSUES (LOOI) DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST.
* CX601 HAS BEEN DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN'S DISEASE PATIENTS AS A FIRST INDICATION
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP