May 15 Tiger Global Management LLC:

* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Symantec Corp

* Doubles share stake in Comcast Corp to 5.2 million class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3)