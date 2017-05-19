BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
May 19 Apollo Global Management Llc
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18
* Tiger Global Management Llc's open market transactions executed in multiple trades ranging from $26.16-$26.82 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1qsva) Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
LIMA, June 19 Peru's finance minister vowed on Monday to resign immediately if the opposition-controlled Congress did not renew its confidence in him in a vote he has formally requested, a pledge that opened the door to a more conciliatory departure of one of the president's closest cabinet members.