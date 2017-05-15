May 15 Tiger Global Management LLC

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Domino's Pizza Inc to 2.9 million shares from 612,289 shares

* Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Transdigm Group Inc to 2.5 million shares from 428,771 shares

* Tiger Global Management - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3)