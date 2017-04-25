April 25 Tikehau Capital Partners SAS:

* Disengages from Groupe Flo as part of its takeover by Groupe Bertrand

* Financiere Flo will be bought by Groupe Bertrand for one euro

* Financiere Flo is controlled at 66 pct by GB Inno BM and 34 pct by co

* Will retain a receivable of approximately EUR 2.1 million ($2.30 million) on Groupe Flo Source text: bit.ly/2q2D0pm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)