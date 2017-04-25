UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Tikehau Capital Partners SAS:
* Disengages from Groupe Flo as part of its takeover by Groupe Bertrand
* Financiere Flo will be bought by Groupe Bertrand for one euro
* Financiere Flo is controlled at 66 pct by GB Inno BM and 34 pct by co
* Will retain a receivable of approximately EUR 2.1 million ($2.30 million) on Groupe Flo Source text: bit.ly/2q2D0pm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources