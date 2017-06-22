June 22 Tikehau Capital/Italmobiliare:
* Tikehau Capital submits a joint offer with Italmobiliare
to purchase Fondo Italiano d’Investimento –
* Italmobiliare, italian listed company, holds and manages a
diversified portfolio of investments and equity interests worth
more than 2 billion euros
* The JV aims at ensuring continued economic and strategic
support to 23 medium–size Italian companies, in line with the
project launched in 2010 by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
* FII’s portfolio currently comprises minority stakes in 23
companies operating in diversified sectors, including
manufacturing, food, services and IT industries, with strong
revenues, growth trends and significant exposure on
international markets