April 25 Timberland Bancorp Inc-

* Timberland Bancorp earnings per share increased 24% to $0.42 for its second fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Timberland Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased 10 percent to $8.45 million

* Q2 operating revenue rose 11 percent to $11.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: