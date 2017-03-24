BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Timberline Resources Corp:
* Timberline Resources announces increase and extension of private placement financing
* Timberline Resources- increased amount of private placement from US$1.25 million, with over-allotment option to increase offering by up to 20%, to US$1.75 million
* Timberline Resources Corp - under increased offering, company may issue up to 7 million units of company at a price of US$0.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer