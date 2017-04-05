BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 Time Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue
* Says it cuts share issue size to 340 million yuan from 975 million yuan previously
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
