* Time - speculation over last 6 months around potential change of ownership was a "major distraction" to employees and advertisers and other partners

* Time - speculation had an impact on Q1 results - conf call

* Time - have already identified select noncore assets and are starting sale processes shortly - conf call

* Time - dividend reduction would provide about $60 million on an annualized basis to "further enhance strategic and financial flexibility" - conf call