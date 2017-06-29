UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Time Technoplast Ltd:
* Announces successful trial production and testing of carbon fiber based composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications
* Will shortly start process of getting approval from independent 3rd party and PESO before putting composite cylinders on field trials
* Planning to launch cylinders in 2nd half of FY 2018‐19 Source text: (bit.ly/2u0MDUH) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources