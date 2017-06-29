June 29 Time Technoplast Ltd:

* Announces successful trial production and testing of carbon fiber based composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications

* Will shortly start process of getting approval from independent 3rd party and PESO before putting composite cylinders on field trials

* Planning to launch cylinders in 2nd half of FY 2018‐19 Source text: (bit.ly/2u0MDUH) Further company coverage: