* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Time Warner Inc
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Chief Financial Officer Howard Averill's 2016 total compensation was $20.3 million versus $10.8 million in 2015
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes