FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Time Warner Q2 earnings per share $1.34
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Time Warner Q2 earnings per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc. Reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $7.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Time Warner Inc qtrly turner segment revenues revenues increased 3% ($92 million) to $3.1 billion

* Time Warner Inc qtrly home box office segment revenues increased 1% ($9 million) to $1.5 billion

* Time Warner Inc- qtrly warner bros. Segment revenues increased 12% ($330 million) to $3.0 billion

* Time Warner Inc- company continues to expect its pending merger with at&t to close before yearend 2017

* Time Warner qtrly turner segment revenue up on increases of 13% in subscription revenues, partially offset by declines of 6% in ad revenues,among others

* Time Warner Inc- for three months ended june 30, 2017, company recognized $101 million of costs related to AT&T merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.