June 27 Timken Co:

* Timken to acquire Groeneveld Group, enhancing its lubrication systems platform

* Timken Co - deal for approximately $280 million.

* Timken Co - deal expected to be accretive to timken's ebitda margin

* Timken Co - ‍henk groeneveld, sole shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from company​

* Timken Co - transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2017

* Timken Co - transaction will be funded with a combination of cash and debt

* Timken Co - as part of transaction, henk groeneveld, sole shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from company