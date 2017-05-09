BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 9 Timken Co
TIMKEN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 4% TO 27 CENTS PER SHARE
Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.