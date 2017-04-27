April 27 TimkenSteel Corp
* Timkensteel announces first-quarter 2017 results;
shipments increase with growing demand
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $309.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $305.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TimkenSteel Corp - 2017 capital spending is projected to
be $40 million
* Says Q1 ship tons were approximately 280,000, an increase
of 50.4 percent over Q1 of 2016 and 45.0 percent sequentially
* TimkenSteel Corp - anticipate commissioning of advanced
quench-and-temper facility in Q4
* Says EBITDA is projected to be between $15 million and $25
million in Q2
* TimkenSteel Corp - Q2 shipments are expected to be
approximately 10,000 to 20,000 tons
* Says second-quarter shipments are expected to be
approximately 10,000 to 20,000 tons (or about 5 percent) higher
than first-quarter 2017
* Timkensteel corp says q2 raw material spread is expected
to be similar to first-quarter 2017
* Says Q2 melt utilization is expected to increase from 71
percent to 74 percent from higher volumes
* Timkensteel corp - q2 shipments of billets to tube makers
projected to be about 60,000 tons
* TimkenSteel Corp - second-quarter net income/loss is
projected to be between a loss of $8 million and income of $2
million
