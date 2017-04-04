BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Timmins Gold Corp-
* Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production of 26,048 ounces, exceeding guidance of 20,000 ounces
* Says "improvements are expected to allow us to achieve upper end of our annual guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income