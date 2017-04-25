UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
April 25 Timmins Gold Corp
* Timmins gold corp is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc
* Arturo Bonillas will be stepping down as president of company
* Introduces new management by "revitalizing" its San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and building Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico
* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening