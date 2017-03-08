March 8 Tinc Comm VA:

* H1 2016/2017 net asset value 233.3 million euros ($246.50 million)versus 157.7 million euros year ago

* Confirmation of dividend target of 0.4675 euros per share over full financial year ending 30 June 2017

* H1 2016/2017 operating income 5.4 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* Net asset value (NAV) amounts to 233.3 million euros or 11.41 euros per share compared to 11.57 euros on 30 June 2016

* Well on track to meet the full year projections, including the distribution of the forecasted dividend - CEO